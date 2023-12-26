ARK Investment Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,322 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Rocket Lab USA worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,279 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,379 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,142,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

