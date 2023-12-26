Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $475,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.78. 67,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,763. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.