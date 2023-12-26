Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $107.08.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

