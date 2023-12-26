86,890 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,566,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,062,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 548,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,443,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MSOS remained flat at $6.51 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

