5,164 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,198,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,081. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

