Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 50,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,021. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

