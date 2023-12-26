Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 160,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,860. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

