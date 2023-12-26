PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

PCG stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 2,300,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698,133. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

