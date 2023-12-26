Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $244.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

