Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,316 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 102,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,199. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.