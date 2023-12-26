Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after acquiring an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,127 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

