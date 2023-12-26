Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 34,820 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,947. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

