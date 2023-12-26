Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Plans Special Dividend of $15.00

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share by the retailer on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $17.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of COST traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $674.77. The company had a trading volume of 310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,752. The stock has a market cap of $299.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.81. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

