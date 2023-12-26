Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 2,614 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 672,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,114. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.