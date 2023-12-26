Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,075 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 172,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

