Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. RH comprises approximately 0.8% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $302.65. 18,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,899 shares of company stock worth $25,076,279. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

