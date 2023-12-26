Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.52

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.52 and last traded at $91.37, with a volume of 377801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

