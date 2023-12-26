First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.09

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.09 and last traded at $81.96, with a volume of 4182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

