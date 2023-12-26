First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.09

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.09 and last traded at $81.96, with a volume of 4182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.