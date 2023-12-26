Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.88

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.88 and last traded at $135.30, with a volume of 22840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

