Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 20,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,855. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

