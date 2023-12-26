Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.53

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.53 and last traded at $123.29, with a volume of 19250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

