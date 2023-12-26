CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.89 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $50.71 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00023003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,570.73 or 1.00101568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012223 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010820 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00180316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06053707 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,706,006.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

