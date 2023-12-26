Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $313.76 million and $11.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00106902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00028090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,393,792,694 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.