Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 169,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

