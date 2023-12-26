Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,842. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

View Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.