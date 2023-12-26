Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

