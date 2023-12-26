Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EMXC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,477. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

