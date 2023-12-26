Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 491 Shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.71% of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 2,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,367. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $42.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

