Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 475,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,421. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

