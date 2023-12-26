iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $108.82. 530,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

