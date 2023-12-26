KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $104,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KKR. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

