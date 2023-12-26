Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,254. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.