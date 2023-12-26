Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $845.73. 37,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $818.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $887.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

