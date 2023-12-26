Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 14,357 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,707. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.