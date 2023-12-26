iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDP remained flat at $24.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 92,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

