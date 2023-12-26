Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Core Alternative ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Core Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,393,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Alternative ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000.

NYSEARCA CCOR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. Core Alternative ETF has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $399.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09.

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

