Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 65.0% in the third quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Walmart by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.69. 579,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,795. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

