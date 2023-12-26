iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,163 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 6,578,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

