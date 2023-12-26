AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 13732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

