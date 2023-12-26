Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.15

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 14335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,916 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,448,978 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 314,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 347,483 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

