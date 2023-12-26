News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.09

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 24993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 1.35.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
