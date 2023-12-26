RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.10

Shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 2066375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RayzeBio

RayzeBio Trading Up 100.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96.

RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.59). Analysts expect that RayzeBio, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RayzeBio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYZB. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter worth $114,511,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth about $114,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth about $84,488,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in RayzeBio in the third quarter worth about $41,241,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in RayzeBio in the third quarter worth about $25,733,000.

About RayzeBio

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.