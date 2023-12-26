Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.24

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 8638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Andersons Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,664. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

