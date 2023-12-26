Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.11

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 30441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

