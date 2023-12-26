Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.30

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 127540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,698 shares of company stock worth $3,138,833. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Further Reading

