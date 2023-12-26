Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.38

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 40901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after buying an additional 2,880,373 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after buying an additional 1,011,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after buying an additional 538,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

