Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.69

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 18623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after buying an additional 460,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 366,875 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

