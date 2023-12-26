OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.34

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 26607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $608.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,953,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 236,827 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Further Reading

