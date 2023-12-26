WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.38

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 26567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $758.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 358,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 246,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 56,907 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

