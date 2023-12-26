Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.80

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 29910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Arvinas Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Arvinas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

